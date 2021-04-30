A celebration of life will be planned for a later time for Allison Marie Anderson, age 38, of Branson, Mo.
She died on April 25, 2021. Allison was born on June 26, 1982, In Miami, Okla., The daughter of Melvin and Brenda (Scott) Anderson.
She is preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her mother, Brenda (Douglas Drake) Anderson of Branson, Mo., Two brothers, George (Linda Taylor) Anderson of Merriam Woods, Mo., And James (Enola) Anderson of Seymour, Mo. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
