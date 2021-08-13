Memorial services will be planned for a later time for Carol Ann Lane 83, of Forsyth, Mo.
She died on Aug. 2, 2021. Carol was born on Jan. 7, 1938., in Milwaukee, Wisc., the daughter of John and Jessie (Pahule) Paluszynski.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Lane, her parents, daughter, Terrie Lane, infant daughter, Louise Lane, and brother, Leroy Paluszynski.
She is survived by daughter, Carol (Dennis) Rasmus of Elmo, Texas, daughter, Sharon (Joel) Taskonis of Columbia, Ky., son, Tim Lane of Wis., son, Leo (Julie) Lane of Forsyth, Mo., and son, Louis (Brenda) Lane of Hartford, Wisc.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
