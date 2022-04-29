There will be a memorial service held at a later date for Robert “Bob” John Hamilton, 71, of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
He died on April 21, 2022. Robert was born on July 31, 1950, in Springfield, Ill., the son of Eldon and Ruth (Smith) Hamilton.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Eldon “Bud”, Gary, and Tommy Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife, Neda Hamilton, daughter, Christina Johnson, son Shawn (Kari) Hamilton, and sister-in-law Linda (Bill) Wilbanks.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
