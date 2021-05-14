Memorial service for Douglas Roy Horner 70, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held May 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Ignite@ Lakewood Church in Reeds Spring, Mo., with Pastor Rob Barringer officiating. Burial will follow at 1p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Mo.
He died on May 12, 2021. Douglas was born Dec. 27, 1950., in Cumberland, Md., the son of Donald and Verna (Ledley) Horner.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Horner of Reeds Spring, Mo., son, Alex (Ariel) Horner of Branson, Mo., daughter, Christine (Chris) Reeley of Gettysburg, Penn., brother, Gary Horner of Penn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimber
