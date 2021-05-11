A celebration of life will be held at a later time for Sherry Lynn Trimble, 50, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
She died on May 2, 2021. Sherry was born on April 19, 1971, In Bentonville, Ark., The daughter of Robert and Shirley (Larson) Harris.
She was preceded in death by her father and son, Levi Mountjoy.
She is survived by her husband, Bobbie Bickley of the home, Son, Zachary Davis, Daughter, Veronica Davis both of Merriam Woods, Mo., Her sister, Teresa Harris of Harrison, Ark., Lifelong friend/sister, Renia Purvis of Merriam Woods, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
