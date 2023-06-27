Don Gilmore Denley of Forsyth, MO passed away on June 21, 2023.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1948.
Don is survived by his children Don Denley, Mandy Scott, and Jessica Jordan.
Memorial services will be held Sat. July 1, 11a.m. at the Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.