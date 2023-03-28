Ivan Philip Eckstrom, 86, of Branson, MO passed away on March 24, 2023 in Nixa, MO.
Ivan was born on April 24, 1936 in St. James, MN. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.
He was preceeded in death by parents, Carl and Cora Madison Eckstrom.
Ivan is survived by his four children: Mark Eckstrom, Susan Ledeboer, Kris Garrison, Julie Dikken and his loving partner, Sandra Wynn.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Peace Lutheran in Hollister, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
