Caleb Ian Hawley, 23, of Hollister, MO, passed away July 13, 2022.
Caleb entered this life on December 14, 1998, the son of Kyle and Megan (Morse) Hawley in Hartford, CT. He was joined in marriage on May 12, 2022, to the love of his life, Erin Caudle.
He is survived by his wife, Erin Hawley of Hollister, MO; parents: Kyle and Megan Hawley of Festus, MO; parents-in-law, Bob and Stephanie Caudle of Eagle River, AK; siblings: Sam Hawley, Elizabeth Hawley, and Esther Hawley, all of Festus, MO and sister Abby Hawley of Palm Springs, CA; brother-in-law, Nathan (Tara) Caudle of MD; sister-in-law, Sarah (David) Fackler of VA; niece, Carmen Fackler of VA; grandparents: Robert and Gale Morse of Festus, MO, and Joe and Judy Hawley of AR; uncles: Brian (Nhu) Morse of CT, Tim (Sheryl) Morse of NC; aunts: Tanja (David) Mattson of CT, JoAnn (Jay Von Koffler) Hawley of Arkansas, and Rhonda (Pat) Skaggs of AR; several cousins; as well as many friends.
A celebration of life was held on Tuesday July 19, 2022, at Williams Memorial Chapel. The service was officiated by Dr. Kyle Rapinchuk.
Service and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
