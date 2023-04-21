Lucille Ann Prima, Lampe, MO, daughter of Erwin and Anna (Strzyzewski) Wierzbowski, was born August 14, 1941, at Chicago, IL, and departed this life on April 12, 2023, at the age of 81.
Lucille lived in Palatine, IL, before moving to Lampe in 2002. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, Kimberling City.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne Dennis Prima, and grandson, Matthew Prima.
Survivors include: three sons, Mike Prima of Lampe, MO, John Prima of Buffalo, MO, and Steve Prima and his wife, Michelle of Prairie View, IL; three grandchildren, David Prima, Samantha Castagna and Thomas Prima; and two great grandchildren, Maya Castagna and Leia Castagna.
No services are planned at this time.
