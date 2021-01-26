Jimmy Earl Daniels, 86, was born Sept. 26, 1934 in Zinc, Ark., to Elmer Daniels and Rose E. (Richardson) Daniels.
He died Jan. 5, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Delsie “Pet” Daniels.
He is survived by his daughter Joyce Barnes of Kirbyville, and sister Lorena Edwards of Kansas City, Kan.
Visitation was Jan.10, 2021 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
A graveside service was held Jan. 11, 2021 in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, Branson, Mo.
