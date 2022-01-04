Memorial services for Leon Harvey Faddis, 95, of Reeds Springs, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. at the Branson Gospel Sunday Church (Hamner’s Variety Theater) 3090 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway Branson, Mo., on January 9, 2022, and in Chester County, Penn. on Feb. 5, 2022.
He died on Jan.1, 2022. Leon wass born on Dec. 26, 1926.
He was preceded in death by hi wife, Virginia (Giny), his parents, Reta Mae and James V. Faddis, and his siblings, James Faddis, Ethel Constable, R. Elaine Garrett.
Leon &Giny had four married children, Leona (Bob) Mendenhall, June (Roy) Kimes, Jeannette (Richard) Taylor, and Dennis (Linda) Faddis and ten grandchildren (two predeceased, Matthew Rayhill and Lacey Taylor).
His living grandchildren are Roy (Leah) Kimes, Gina (Mike) Kenepp, Tifanee (James) Obando, Ray (Zoi) Kimes, Nancy Rayhill (widow of Matthew), Melody (Reid) Root, Cameron Taylor, Robyn (Rich) Landean, and Christopher (Kayla) Mendenhall.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
