There are no formal services planned at this time for Elizabeth Anne Wiley, 86.
She died on April 17, 2022.
Elizabeth was born on Aug.30, 1935, in London, England, the daughter of Sidney Brown and Elsie Wilson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas Wiley, granddaughter, Sally, brother, Raymond, and sister, Luella.
She is survived by her children, Suzanne, Katherine, and Greg, her siblings, Sidney, David, and Beryl.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
