A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a future date, to be held in Branson, Mo., for Charles C. (“Charner”) Heard, 83.
He. died on July 11, 2021.
Charles was born on April 17, 1938 in Atlanta, Ga., the son of William Henry Heard and Mildred Lifsey Heard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, and grandchildren Willow and Whitley.
He is survived by his spouse Reeva, two sons, Weldon Howard (“Bucky”) (AJ) and William Gregory (Greg, Amelia), and daughter Dana Lynn Heard Lanier (Chris) and sisters Margaret Ann Schramm and Dianne Heard Morgan.
