Visitation for James Neale age 37 of Branson, Mo., will be at 10:30a.m. Oct. 28, 2021., in the Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo., Funeral services will begin at 11:30a.m., with Pastor Tim Snider officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery near Branson, Mo.
He died on Oct. 19, 2021.
Adam was born on Nov. 7, 1983., in Evansville, Ind., the son of James L. and Carol J. Johnson Neale.
He is survived by his parents, James L Neale of Evansville, Ill., and Carol J Neale of Branson, Mo., one brother, Chad Neale of Morganville, Kan., a sister, Mickal Ferguson of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
