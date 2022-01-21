A wake for Matthew Sean Warren McGeisey, 33, of Hollister, Mo., honoring Seminole tradition will be held, Jan.27, 2022 from 6 to 9p.m at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
Funeral services will be Jan. 28 at 1p.m. in the funeral home with burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died on, January 16, 2022. Matthew was born Sept.19, 1988 in Claremore, Okla.
He is survived by his parents, Freddie Warren and Ginny McGeisey of Merriam Woods, Mo., his sister, Loretta (Carlton) Blackwood of Ripley, Tenn., brothers, James Warren and Daniel Warren both of Merriam Woods,Mo., his daughter, Taytum Grace of Kirbyville, Mo.
