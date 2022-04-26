A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Powersite Community Building for Brenton Lawrence “Brenty” Davis, 40, of Powersite, MO.
He died on April 20, 2022.
Brenton was born on Dec. 20, 1981, in Branson, MO, to Larry and Gail (Jones) Davis.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Davis, grandparents, Shinner Jones, Marie Jones Ullery, Lawrence Wolfe and Lizzie Wolfe, an infant sister, Linda Davis and two half siblings, Keith Davis and Janet Ross.
He is survived by his mother, Gail McNish, wife Brandi Davis, sister, Shawna Davis (Casey Sturgis), brothers, Korey (Angelina) Franklin, David Davis and Timmy McNish, half-brothers, Mark Davis and Jeff (Sabrina) Davis, half-sisters, Klarice (Dick) Ferguson and Nina (Tim) Davis.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.