A celebration of life for James Leroy Magnuson, 70, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., is being planned for a later time with family and friends by his favorite camping place.
He died on Feb. 24, 2022.
James was born on July 2, 1951, in Peoria, Ill., the son of James and Pearl (Teacher) Magnuson.
Preceding him in death are his parents, one sister, and six brothers.
He is survived by three daughters, Jamie (David Kerley) Magnuson of Rockaway Beach, Mo., Alexis Magnuson of West Plains, Mo., and Destiny Magnuson of West Plains, Mo., three sons, Jimmy (Diedra Brixey) Magnuson of West Plains, Mo., Jeremy (Valarie) Magnuson of Thayer, Mo., and Davian Magnuson of West Plains, Mo., stepdaughter, Amanda and stepsons, Nathan and Clayton., siblings, Louise, Sharon, Chester, Lester, and Grant.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
