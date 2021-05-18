A private ceremony will be held at a later timefor, Melinda Louise Canote 71, of Hollister, Mo.
She died on May 13, 2021. Melinda was born on June 28, 1949., in Salem, Ill., the daughter of Richard and Stella (Raley) Rhoten.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Danny Rhoten.
She is survived by her three children, Tim (Tonda) Canote of Las Vegas, Nev., Amy (Greg) Robertson of Taneyville, Mo., and Andy (Traci) Canote of Hollister, Mo. and three sisters, Becky of Marshfield, Mo., Amanda of Battlefield, Mo., and Rachael of Tulsa, Okla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
