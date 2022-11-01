Raymond “Ray” Eugene Asher, 68, of Joplin, MO passed away October 25, 2022.
Ray entered this life on March 7, 1954, the son of Walter and Docia (Robinette) Asher in Kansas City, KS.
He is preceded in death by his wife Bobbie Asher; parents; two brothers Walter Warner Asher Jr. and Allen Dale Asher; sister Jewel Tarwater; and brothers-in-law Fred Jordan and Norman Jansen.
Ray is survived by his sister, Gloria Jean Fogarty of Oklahoma; brother Don Asher and wife, Robin of Kimberling City, MO; sister Connie Sue Jordan of Joplin, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
