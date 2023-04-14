Kathy Lee Markham, age 71, of Forsyth, Missouri, passed away April 4, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. She entered this life March 11, 1952, in Hamburg, Iowa, the daughter of Garrett Maxwell and Kathlyn Carter. Kathy was joined in marriage October 26, 1991, to Barry R. Markham.
Kathy worked as a seamstress for Woolworths, a housekeeper, and a cook as a caretaker for the elderly. She devoted her life to her family and friends. She was the backbone of the family. Kathy took time to organize family events and always made sure we took the time to attend. She and Barry had a love for crafts and their pets. Kathy made blankets and stuffed bears for every new member of our family and for strangers alike. She loved to teach her granddaughters how to sew, garden, bake, and cook. Her home and van were always filled with her favorite music and love. She was always a good listener and someone you could rely on.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Roger Dale Erwin, Bill and Vickie Rich; grandson, Austin James Zieser; and granddaughter, Amanda Kay Manship.
She is survived by her husband, Barry R. Markham; six sons: Joel Rich, Christopher Zieser, Phillip (Ashley) Zieser, Shannon Zieser, Chris (Kary) Markham, and Scott (Lynn) Markham; two daughters: Ashley Santoro and Jodee (Dallas) Joslyn; thirteen grandchildren: Madison, Natasha, Chloe, Greyson, Justin, Nichole, Hannah, Dylan, Andres, Shelby, Cheyann, Jaden, and Noah; and three great-grandchildren: Oliver, Owen, and Milah; and two brothers: Garrett Lee Maxwell and Robert Rich II.
There will be a celebration of life held 11 a.m. Saturday April 22, 2023, at United Methodist Church, 14399 US 160, Forsyth, Missouri 65653. To reach out to the family, please visit Kathy Markham’s Facebook page.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
