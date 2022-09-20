Barbara Dixon, 84, of Springfield, MO passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her home.
Barbara Ellen Dixon was born on August 22, 1938, the daughter of Luther and Anna Mae (Daley) Scruggs. On October 30, 1955 she married Stanley Dixon. She served several years as Taney County Treasurer until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters, Florence and Jessie.
Barbara is survived by her sons Mike Dixon (Angie) of Alpena, AR, Phil Dixon (Thecia) of Battlefield, MO and Jeff Dixon (Patty) of Polo, MO; grandchildren, Greg, Kyle, Ryan, Abby, Lynette, Bradley, Lathan and Logan; along with fourteen great-grandchildren and several friends and extended family.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Mincy Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Stanley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
