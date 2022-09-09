John Henry Willard, 63, of Rockaway Beach, MO passed away September 3, 2022, after his battle with cancer.
John entered this life March 11, 1959, in Albuquerque, NM, the son of John and Henrietta (Cozart) Willard. He was united in marriage March 20, 1983, to Cynthia Lucille Parker.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tabby Willard; and brother, Carl Pace.
John is survived by his wife of forty years, Cynthia Willard; two daughters Nicole (Billy) Miller of Oklahoma, and Dejah Willard of Missouri; four sons Jache Willard of Hawaii, Kodie Willard of Missouri, Taven (Bree) Willard of Missouri, and Glane Willard of Missouri; twelve grandchildren Bree, Alain, Parker, Gabriel, Lily, Deztiney, Aowyn, Aryah, Atlas, Nathan, Michael, and Brooke; sister, Agnes (Skeeter) Glasgow of Arizona; and four close friends to whom the family wish to offer heartfelt thanks Tonya Armant, Susanne (Sam) Wadsworth, Gina Blankenship, and Rosella Guffey.
A celebration of life will be at 1p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022, at the Pawhuska Church of God, located at 814 E. 9th St, Pawhuska, Oklahoma, with Jakie Bruno officiating, and a meal to follow.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
