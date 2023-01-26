Helen Carol Hodges Hanan, 90, of Burlington, AR passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Point Lookout Nursing Home in Hollister, MO.
Helen was born on December 8, 1933, in Burlington, AR.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Ola Hodges; husband Robert E. Hanan; daughter Deborah C Hanan Whitten; and son Russell D. Hanan.
Helen is survived by her son Robert “Rocky” E. Hanan of Burlington, AR; granddaughter Natasha R Vernon of Parkville, MO; and great-granddaughter Illianna Vernon; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 2p.m. on Saturday, Feb.4, at Burlington Baptist Church, 12431 Denver Road, Burlington, AR. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s name to the Burlington Baptist Church.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
