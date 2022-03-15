A memorial visitation for Deborah Jones, 61, Branson, Mo.,
will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 15, 2022 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died on March 11, 2022.
Deborah was born on Dec. 01, 1960 in Alton, Ill, the.daughter of Daniel and Darlene (Davenport) Lutes.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Lutes and a sister, Dinah Young.
Survivors include, her mother, Darlene Lutes of Ozark, Mo., partner, Greg Clement of Branson, Mo., daughter, Jennifer Poss of Lawrenceville, Ga., sister, Dawn (Mike) Witt of Jerseyville, Il.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
