Private services for Gene Paul Larsen, 66, formerly of Lake View, have already been held in Mo., with family and friends. Additional services will be held in Lake View, Iowa, at a later date.
He died on Nov. 21, 2021, Gene was born on March 15, 1955, in Atlantic, Iowa to Raymond and Doris Larsen. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond.
He is survived by his wife, Beth, sons, Ryan (Nicole), Adam (Jenny), and Kurt (Jana), stepchildren, Ryan, Blair (Paul), Kyle, and Cody, his mother, Doris, and sisters, Linda (Rick) Howell, Judy (Jay) Chandler, Beck (Mike) Jingst, and Mert (Jim) McNally.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
