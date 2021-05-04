Service for Dorothy Elaine (Standley) Gabriel 84, Were held on April 30, 2021, At the Woodland Hills Family Church, Branson, Mo.
She died on April 20, 2021. Dorothy was born on Dec. 15, 1936, In Des Plaines, Ill., To Anna Catherine and Peter Alfred Standley.
She is survived by her sisters, Louise Elsemiller and Evelyn Miller along with her children, Debbie (Andrew) Meyers of Cleveland, Minn., Donald (Kathleen) Gabriel of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Douglas (Cheryl) Gabriel of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements are in the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
