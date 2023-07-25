Patrick O’Neil Rohrbach of Galena, MO passed away on July 20, 2023.
He was born on August 29, 1947.
Patrick is survived by four children: Ian Rohrbach, Heidi Butz, Amber Dawn Rohrbach and Byron Rohrbach.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 25, at Stumpff Funeral Chapel in Crane, MO. Graveside services followed in Galena Cemetery, Galena, MO.
Burial was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.