Service for Goldie Avis Christian Baker was on Jan. 4, 2021 at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo., with Brother Freddy McCoy officiating.
She was born July 16, 1934 to George Lincoln Christian and Emiline Lynn Christian in Taney County, Mo.
Goldie was married to Willard Eugene Baker (Gene) on July 4, 1959 in Sacramento, Calif.
She was preceded in death by both parents, her spouse and nine brothers and sisters: Venita Dickey, of Missouri, Clifford Christian, of Texas, Hobert Christian, of Missouri, Dessie Bilyeu, of California, Bonnie Pride, of Missouri, Ed Christian, of California, Edna Manor, of California, and Auto-Cleo Christian, of Missouri.
She is survived by her sister Pauline Pride, of Missouri, and brother Vernon Christian, of Missouri.
She raised three children: Jimmy Dean Baker, married to Tammy Jo Cook; David Eugene Baker married to Jeanne Sue Gill; and Ruby Mae Baker Gideon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.