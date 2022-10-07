Anthony Daniel Ortega, 51, of Branson, MO passed away October 1, 2022.
Anthony entered this life April 30, 1971, the son of Larry and Rhonda (Burkholder) Ortega in Wichita, KS.
He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Daniel Ortega; grandparents: Charles Sr. and Edith Burkholder and Frank and Carmen Ortega; four uncles: Michael Ortega, Ernest “Ernie” Daniel Ortega, Charles Burkholder, Jr., and George Burkholder; and two aunts: Beverly Cox and Sharon Trester.
He is survived by his mother Rhonda Lee Ortega; three children; two brothers Ernest Ortega and Jamie Ortega; aunts: Charlene (Mark) Shoemaker and Marla (Penny) Barns-Austin; uncle: Jon (Earlene) Burkholder; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There are no formal services planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
