Neva Cram, 98, formerly of Branson, MO, passed away October 3, 2022.
Neva Mae Cram (nee DeJong) was born at home November 22, 1923, in New Sharon, IA. She married Clarence Cram. Upon retirement in 1975, Neva and Clarence moved to Branson, MO.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband.
Neva is survived by her three daughters: Sheryl Sextro (Sioux City, IA), Diane Yates (Bluffton, SC) and Julie Quick (Dallas, TX); her sons-in-law Bill Sextro, Carter Yates and Ingram Quick; four grandchildren Patrick, Todd, Carter, and Caila; and two great-grandchildren October and Grayson.
Funeral arrangements will be laid to rest under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
