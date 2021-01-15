Funeral services for Donna Deal Morgan Tate, 90, of Taneyville, Mo., were Jan. 13, 2021, Burial was at Snapp Cemetery in Forsyth, Mo.
She died on Jan. 8, 2021. She was born April 17, 1930 in Council Bluffs, Iowa., Daughter of Claude Clyde and Ethel Mae (Bates) Colton.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Edward Deal; and husbands, Ed Morgan and Claude “Lewis” Tate; son, Craig Edward Deal; and 11 siblings.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Cantu and Cindy (Mike) Miller, of all of Missouri; son, Randy Deal of S.C., and step-daughter; Rosie Morgan Tunick of Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.