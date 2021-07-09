Funeral services for Carol Jo Casey Morgan of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be held at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home on July 12 at 2p.m. Visitation will be from 1p.m. till service time. Burial will be at Kissee Mills Cemetery.
She died on July 7, 2021.
Carol was born on Oct. 29, 1935 She married shortly after high school and raised three children who all titled her “
She is preceded in death by her parents, C. G. and Susan Ethel Davidson, brothers Donald Ross Davidson, and John Dane Davidson, and grandchildren Sarah Casey and David Crawford.
She is survived by her three children, Michael (Nancy) Casey of Villa de Tezontepec, Hidalgo, Mexico, Cathy (Steve) Crawford of Kissee Mills, Mo., and Cindy (Ronny) Casey of Hughes Spring, Texas.
Arrangements under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home
