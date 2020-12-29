Services were Dec. 26, 2020, for Bill J. Holdman, 76, of Branson, Mo.
He diedDec. 22, 2020.
He was born July 10, 1944 in Elvins, Mo., to Mayford and Aldine Holdman.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie (Chuck) Mires of Branson, Mo.; son Jason (Lori) Holdman of Branson, Mo.; and son Joel (Mandi) Holdman Nixa, Mo.; sisters, Valeria (Terry) Callaway of Mo.,Donna (Dick) Johnson of Mo., and Connie Forsythe of Fla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
