Mary Alice Huart, 70, of Rockaway Beach, MO passed away May 12, 2023.
Mary was born on January 16, 1953, in Chicago, Il, the daughter of Olaf and Rose (Juraco) Nilsen.
She is preceded in death by her parents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mary is survived by her significant other, Paul Limppo; two sons: Mike (Stephanie) Papcke of Gainesville, MO, and Kevin Reed of Elgin, Il; daughter, Patricia Papcke of Elgin, Il; numerous grandchildren; biological mother, Beverly Lang; two cats: Captain Hook and Cleopatra; brother, Norman Nilsen of Chicago, Illinois; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
No formal service is planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.