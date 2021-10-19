Services for Marilyn JoAnn Genua 75, of Branson, Mo., will be at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson on Oct. 22, 2021. Visitation will begin at 10a.m. and funeral service will follow at 11a.m. Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on Oct. 10, 2021.Marilyn was born on April 11, 1946., in Olympia, Wash., the daughter of John R. Geiser and Alma Catherine (Westmeyer) Geiser.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Richard.
She is survived by her children, Richard J.(Holly) Genua of Branson, Mo., Jodi (Cody) Cooper of Greeley, and Eileen (Jeff) Ladwig of Greeley.
