Karin Bowers died on July 18, 2021. Karin was born in Georgetown, Guyana on Jan. 13, 1959., to Albert & Thema (Silas) Shah.
She was preceded in death by her father and a sister, Rehana Shah.
She is survived by her husband, William Bowers of Reeds Spring, Mo., mother, Thelma Shah of Scarborough, Ontario, sisters, Nafis Bettencourt of Houston, Texas, Sherene Alphonso of Bowmanville, Ontario, brothers, Reza Shah of Freelton, Ontario, Ahmed Shah of Bowmanville, Ontario, Mirza Shah of Scarborough, Ontario, daughters, Alida (Ryan) Claudino of Brampton, Ontario, Nafis (Eddie) Weirick of San Diego, Calif., son, Kevin (Jean) Pestano of Canada, step-son, Kurtis (Jani) Bowers of Albuquerque, NM., step-daughter, Kari (Joel) Matrisciano of Meeker, Colo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.