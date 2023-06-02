Wendell Joe Tate, 68, of Rogersville, MO passed away on May 23, 2023 in Springfield, MO.
Joe was born on March 14, 1955 in Harrison, AR, the son of Robert and Pauline Mattox Tate.
Joe is survived by siblings, Kaye David of Ridgedale, MO, Connie Rickman of Springfield, MO., Della Clements of Springfield, MO., Jim Tate of Hollister, MO., and Rena McKerley of Sand Springs, OK.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time.
Arrangements and cremation was under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
