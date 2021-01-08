Services for James Hawley, 70, of Branson, Mo., were Jan. 8, 2021, with Adam Fink officiating. Burial was at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died Jan. 3, 2021.
He was born Aug. 14, 1950 in St. Louis, Mo.,the son of Raymond F. Hawley and Dorothy Kathrine (Sosebee) Hawley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Tabitha Tupper.
He is survived by his wife Mary Hawley of Branson; daughters, Amanda (Ronald) Hawley of Ozark, Victoria (Zachary)Glenn of Farmington and Tamra Hawley and fiancé Wyatt Hopkins of Columbia, Mo.; and brother Ray (Mary) Hawley of Florissant, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.