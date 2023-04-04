George Carlyle Terry passed away on March 23, 2023
George was born October 26, 1935 in Lafayette, IN. Following graduation he married Evelyn K. (Hinckley). He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl G. and Violet V. (Ewing) and his brother Donald Terry.
George is survived by his wife; his sister Nancy (Brown) and brother Richard Terry, son Dennis and daughter-in-law Patricia (Roth), grandsons Nicholas and wife Lisa (Kirkley), Andrew and wife Amanda (Fisher), Jeffrey and wife Ashley (Hoch), and 6 great-grandchildren: Oliver, Amelia, Finley, Connor, Hazel and Madelyn.
George’s wishes were to be cremated and interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO and he requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bridge of Faith Community Church in Rockaway Beach, MO or Campus Life of Sheboygan County in Sheboygan, WI.
A service to celebrate George’s life will be announced in the near future.
Arrangments and cremation arranged by Shuler Funeral Home at 125 Orrs Camp Road in Hendersonville, NC.
