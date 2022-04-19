Funeral Servicesfor Leland (Lee) Eldon, 89, of Moscow Mills and Branson, MO, will be held April 20, at 2 p.m. in Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with burial to follow in the Eisenhour Cemetery in Reeds Spring, MO.
He died April 14, 2022.
Lee was born on Jan. 16, 1933, in Lesterville, Mo., to Charles and Julia Williams Ebert.
