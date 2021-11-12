A memorial service will be held at a later date for Doyle “Gene” Ogden, Jr.
He died on Nov. 10, 2021. Gene was born Dec. 21, 1945, in Siloam Springs, Ark.
He is survived by his wife, Vetta Ogden, his mother, Lillian Chapman, sister, Gisele Chapman Davis of Naples, Fla., daughter, Melissa Chesnut of Longmont, Colo., son, Shannon Gene Ogden of Littleton, Colo., son, Michael Gene Ogden of Austin, Texas, daughter, Hannah Moffett Hunt of Maumelle, Ark., stepson, Jared Midkiff of Wellington, Fla., stepson, Nathan Midkiff of Chicago, Ill.,.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.