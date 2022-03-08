Service for Sandra Candis Vinlove, 77, of Cape Fair, Mo. will be March 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo., with Pastor Robert Brown, Jr officiating. Burial will be in Cape Fair Cemetery, Cape Fair, Mo.
She died on Feb. 27, 2022.
Sandra was born on Aug. 24, 1944., in Santa Monica, Calif., the daughter of Earl and Antonoinnette (Taggart) Griffin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Vinlove, Sr, her parents and one sister, Joyce McKibbon.
She is survived by two sons, Fred (Terrie) Vinlove of Cedar Park, Texas, and Wayne (Donna) Vinlove, Jr of Phelan, Calif., two daughters, Lois (Rick) Vinlove Spragg of Cape Fair, Mo.,and Kristine (Robert) Brown, of Rockport, Texas., brother, Robert Baker of Seattle, Wa., two sisters, Antoinnette (Mike) Farrell of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Joanne (Carl) Haker of Temecula, Calif.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
