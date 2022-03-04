A visitation for Shannon Lee Hicks, 49, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., March 7, 2022 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11am with his uncle, Denny McCrorey officiating. Burial will be in Yocum Pond Cemetery, Reeds Spring, Mo., under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
He died on March 2, 2022. Shannon was born on June 13, 1972., in Orlando, FLa., the son of Wilda (McCrorey) Gilmore and Warren Hicks.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather and friend, Doug Gilmore, brother-in-law and friend, Lonnie Foster and Granny Owens.
He is survived by his mother, Wilda Gilmore, son, Ethan (Jamie) Hicks, sisters, Lisa Foster, and Missy (Eric) Chambers.
