Funeral services for Phoebe Ann Snapp, 94 , of Springfield, Mo., will be Jan. 30 at 2p.m.in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. A video tribute of her life will begin at 1:15 and friends are invited to attend. She will be entombed at a later date in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
Phoebe Ann Snapp was born on Jan. 17, 1928 to Luther & Beatrice (Hurd) Sims.
She died on, Jan. 26, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Irven, sisters, Ida Mae Sims and Virginia Hirahara, her daughter Sherrie Dozier Bosworth and son-in-laws, Norman Finn, Ronald Dozier, Charlie Scaggs and Hugh Bosworth.
She is survived by her daughters, Jerrie Wise (Larry) of Neosho, Mo., Susan Bearden (Darrel) of Branson, Mo., Mary Scaggs of Springfield, Mo., Kem Adams (Rick) of Springfield, Mo., and Amy Whorton (John) of Brushyknob, Mo.
