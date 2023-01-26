Randy Gage, 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon, MO.
Randy, a veteran of the United States Army, was born March 16, 1952 in Springfield, MO.
He was preceded in death by parents Carl and Jean; one brother, Steve; and two sisters, Connie and Becky.
Randy is survived by two sons, Matt Gage and wife Christina of Clever, MO and Mark Taylor and wife Courtney of Vass, NC along with seven grandchildren.
Graveside services for Randy will be Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11a.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, MO with Rev. Kenny Robinette officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Army and BVA 913.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.