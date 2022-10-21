Roger Allen Carsten, 60, of Kansas City, MO passed away on July 26, 2022 at Liberty Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Roger was born in Washington, DC on May 13, 1962 to Vernon and Aleta Ann Carsten.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger is survived by his sons Allen Carsten of Topeka, KS and David Carsten of Kansas City, MO; his brother Leon Carsten of Fargo, ND; his sister Ann Marlin of Springfield, MO; two nieces and several cousins.
Interment will be observed at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson. A Celebration of Life Dinner at Farmhouse Restaurant in Branson, MO following interment.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory Branson.
