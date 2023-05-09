Robert “Bobby” Stansberry, 70, passed away on April 29, 2023.
Bobby was born on March 15, 1953, in Queens, NY, to Robert and June (Richter) Stansberry.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, Robert and June Stansberry; his sister, Cheryl Ryan Pawson, Branson, MO; nephews, Brendan Patrick Ryan, Arcata, CA, and Brian J. Altieri, Branson; great nephew Devin C. Germano, Toms River, and brother-in-law, Ray Pawson.
Bobby is survived by his brother, Jim Stansberry, Hightstown, NJ, and sister, Linda Altieri, Branson, MO; nieces Dana Germano, (husband, Corey), Toms River, and Maureen Ryan, Dover, Delaware; nephews, Brendan Altieri, (wife, Samantha Arminio Altieri), Toms River, Joseph Stansberry, Egg Harbor, NJ, and Michael Ryan, Philadelphia, PA. and great nephew Corey V. Germano, Toms River. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Patrick J. Ryan, Dover, Delaware.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
