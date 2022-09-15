Linda Suzanne Smith, 73, of Hollister, MO passed away September 8, 2022.
Linda was born December 15, 1948, in Tulsa, OK, the daughter of Bobby Lee Smith and Bertie Lou Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda is survived by her children; two sons Mark and Jason Anderson of Cushing, OK; daughter Kristen Anderson Knight-Witte of Springfield, MO; son-in-law Ronald “Ronnie” Witte of Clever, MO; four grandchildren Kara, Jayden, Kendall, and Devin; brother Gary (LuAnn) Smith of Oklahoma; cousin/sister Debbie Matheson-Ellis of Tulsa, OK; long time friend and companions Robert and Audrey Anderson of Hollister, MO; as well as some other grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service honoring Linda will be held at Grace Community Assembly, located at 3101 Gretna Road in Branson, MO at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Her final resting place will be at the Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow, OK.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to Taney County Animal Shelter, Rescue One, or another local animal rescue shelter. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
