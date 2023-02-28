Brenda Charlene Patrick passed away at her home in Merriam Woods on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Brenda was born on June 27, 1957 in Branson, MO. She entered the United States Army on Jan. 9, 1980. While serving, Brenda met Michael Skinner, who she married on April 29, 1982 in Ocean Port, NJ. .
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Gladys.
Brenda leaves behind her husband, Mike Skinner of Merriam Woods, MO; two sons, Charles Skinner (Krysta Zwicky) and Nathan Skinner all of Merriam Woods, MO; grandchildren, Trista, Aiden and Eleanor; and four brothers, Darrell Patrick (Brenda) of Forsyth, MO, Rick Patrick (Marilyn) of Merriam Woods, MO, Garry Patrick (Joan) of Folsom, CA and Larry Patrick (Luanne) of Pea Ridge, AR.
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 2, at 1p.m. at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, MO. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery with full military honors.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
