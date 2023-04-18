Frederick “Rick” Patrick Kelly, 82, of Kimberling City, MO, passed away on April 8, 2023.
Rick was born on September 7, 1940, in Detroit, MI. Rick was joined in marriage on June 7, 1991, to Vicki Bonavito.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents-in-law: Floyd and Evelyn Hull; and son, Joseph Bonavito.
Rick is survived by wife of thirty-one years, Vicki Kelly; children: Tonia Bonavito of KS, Crystal Bonavito of KS, Michelina Cooke of KS, Richard Kelly of MO, Sha-Niva Sadd-Marriner of MA, Margene Kelly of MI, Jeanna Kelly of MI, and Randy Kelly of MI; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other extended family members.
There will be a celebration of life 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 6, at Branson Recplex pavilion C, 1501 Branson Hills Pkwy, Branson, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
